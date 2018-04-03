Ted Baker launches Old Street pop-up

Ted Baker has launched a pop-up at London’s Old Street station to celebrate its new Colour By Numbers collection, which features contemporary everyday shapes such as oversized T-shirts and relaxed, shift dresses.

The pop-up, which will be open until May 4, looks more like an art gallery than that of a retail store, with the Colour By Numbers collection highlighted by translucent opalescent panels.

As well as offering the new collection, the store will also host a range of activities including weekly ChromaYoga, a form of yoga that combines light and colour therapy techniques, styling events with bloggers Freddie Harrel and Megan Ellaby, and walk-in nail appointments on Thursdays.

The store also has a partnership with local coffee house Shoreditch Grind.

Highlights from the Ted Baker Colour By Numbers collection includes a pleated back top, a colour-block jumpsuit, a striped knitted frill hem dress, leather accessories, and a range of pieces featuring a fly fish print. Prices range from 25 pounds for a key ring to 299 pounds for a pink wool wrap coat.

">

Image: Ted Baker website