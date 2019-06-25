Ted Baker launches ship from store service

Ted Baker has launched a new ship from store functionality to enhance its omnichannel order management operations.

The British luxury brand teamed up with omnichannel order management specialist OneStock to unify inventory across its estate and deploy new ship from store and express click-and-collect initiatives. OneStock currently works with the likes of Monsoon, Radley, Jigsaw and Whistles.

With Ted Baker’s new feature, items can now be sent directly to consumers from stores, instead of having to rely on a central warehouse to have the items in stock, offering customers a faster pick-up time while reducing logistical costs.

Ted Baker store teams will now have an app allowing them to receive click-and-collect instructions and access ship from store orders. Orders will be claimed competitively by qualifying stores, and the items will be packed and sent directly to customers.

“The main drivers for the ship from store project are to enable greater product availability on Ted’s website while maintaining a better sell-through rate of full-priced items within the store,” said Clare Harrison-Empson, head of global retail operations at Ted Baker, in a statement. “OneStock will aid us in offering a seamless experience and delivery process for customers, keeping pace with the ever upward-shifting expectations placed on their favourite brands.”

Romulus Grigoras, CEO of OneStock, added: “To succeed at omnichannel requires retail agility. A distributed order management system will enable Ted Baker to give customers a smooth shopping journey and increase sales.”

Ted Baker’s new ship from store functionality will initially be rolled out in the UK, followed by the US and territories in the Middle East and Asia, where it will be used for local fulfilment of ecommerce orders.