Ted Baker opens experiential retail space in Selfridges Trafford

Ted Baker has opened a new boutique shop-in-shop within Selfridges Manchester Trafford, as it continues to expand across premium retail destinations.

The retail space has been conceived as a ‘Townhouse’ concept, stepping away from the traditional shop-in-shop and reimagining retail as a walk-in wardrobe to reflect the British summer social calendar.

The immersive, summer-ready experience has been designed as a “curated sanctuary,” explains the brand, inspired by its ‘Bringing the Light’ campaign and the “quiet magic of a British summer,” with each corner reflecting a different chapter of the summer social calendar to capture the “pleasure of dressing up”.

Located on the women’s upper level in Selfridges, the shop-in-shop launches with a focus on summer occasion dressing with a curated edit of ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle pieces, including romantic florals, structured separates and contemporary silhouettes. Highlights include hand-sketched park toile prints, ’90s-inspired skinny-bow minis, liquid-gold satin tailoring, and chainmail knits.

The opening is being supported by an amplified in-store presence across Selfridges Manchester Trafford, including billboard displays and digital screens, and subtle nods to the brand’s playful British humour, including references to the pigeon, Ted Baker’s unexpected emblem of the British summer.