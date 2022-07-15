Ted Baker opens store at Milton Keynes

Ted Baker has opened a new store at Milton Keynes’ Centre:mk, adding to its growing international retail portfolio.

The 2,150 square foot space, located on Silbury Arcade, houses the brand’s full range of womenswear, menswear and accessories.

The store’s interior features Ted Baker’s staple prints and designs, included in a floral wall mural, and utilises sustainable materials for product displays.

It follows the recent opening of SmileDirectClub, a self-care brand and clinic, which made its regional debut at the centre.

In a release, Centre:mk’s centre director, Kevin Duffy, said the addition of Ted Baker further strengthens the retail park’s fashion offering.

Duffy continued: “The brand’s commitment to delivering great guest experiences is a perfect match to our own internationally award-winning guest services. The addition of Ted Baker to the centre is a great complement to our roster of reputable fashion retailers, which we are constantly evolving in line with our guests’ demands.”