Ted Baker to enhance customer experience with live video shopping

Ted Baker has announced a partnership with Bambuser to launch live video shopping for customers in the UK, as part of its strategy to enhance its over customer experience.

The new technology will allow Ted Baker to connect with thousands of consumers through interactive, shoppable live broadcasts on the retailer’s website. Users will be able to engage with the shopping experience in real-time, by sending likes, comments and asking questions about products and services that are being shared with them in the stream.

Ted Baker will start using Bambuser this March to host regular live shopping events using retail store experts and in-house personnel alongside talent and influencer partnerships to deliver “an engaging and personalised online shopping experience”.

The first session will take place on March 11, hosted by DJ and influencer duo Jordan and Loanne Collyer aka the Collyer Twins, and will focus on womenswear product stories for spring.

Jennifer Roebuck, chief customer officer at Ted Baker, said in a statement: “Driving digital and omnichannel growth is a key pillar of our refreshed brand strategy at Ted Baker, and we are striving to be an early adopter of relevant technologies within our industry to provide a best in class online customer experience.

“By partnering with Bambuser we are aiming to bridge the gap between the online and offline world and engage our audience further through digital channels.”

Ted Baker partners with Bambuser to host shoppable live streams

Shoppable live streams are expected to be a big retail trend this year, following the growing popularity in Asia, and Bambuser states that it has led to a “year of phenomenal growth across retail segments including fashion, luxury, beauty and consumer electronics”.

The software company adds that it expects the trend to continue to grow as brands and retailers look to amplify digital customer engagement efforts to overcome ongoing challenges in physical retail due to the pandemic.

Maryam Ghahremani, chief executive of Bambuser, added: “Ted Baker is a brand that doesn’t stand on ceremony and isn’t afraid of trying new things, both attributes that are perfect for hosting truly engaging Live Video Shopping events. I can’t envision a better platform for showcasing the brand ethos, and we look forward to seeing how Ted Baker makes the show undeniably their own.”

Ted Baker’s partnership with Bambuser is the latest in a number of innovations the retailer has made to enhance the overall customer experience. In November 2020, the brand launched ‘Ask Ted Baker’ a service that connects customers with retail staff via text, chat and video. Other developments include the recent launch of Checkout for Instagram in North America, as well as the expansion of payment methods to include Klarna and Apple Pay.

Ted Baker’s first shoppable live stream will take place on March 11.