Temperley London opens store in Victoria Leeds

British brand Temperley London has opened the doors of its first store outside the South East in Victoria Leeds.

The new store stocks the ready-to-wear brand’s autumn/winter 2019 collections as well as a select offering of its bridal collection, and joins a number of other brands to join the Hammerson-owned shopping location in 2019, including Peloton and Leeds-based homeware retailer Dowsing & Reynolds.

Founded by Alice Temperley in 2000, Temperley London focuses on artisan techniques and intricate hand-worked embellishment, an aesthetic synonymous with the style of Temperley, who heads up the creative direction of the business. The brand currently has four standalone stores, including its flagship store in Mayfair, and its products are distributed in over 30 countries across the world.

Commenting on the opening in a statement, CEO Luca Donnini said: “Temperley London is aiming to expand its own retail operation in key UK locations outside London; we have chosen Victoria Gate as a first step. This is part of a strategy which aims to give access to a wider audience in our national market.

“Leeds will be an important space to showcase our new product categories launching in 2020, together with the magic Bridal Collection. The new ready-to-wear collection and range in pricing will open us up to a wider customer base whilst still providing a luxury one-to-one service experience”.

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, added: “Temperley London’s unique design-led products will be a great addition to Victoria Leeds, and will really complement the broader fashion offer at the destination, which includes the likes of Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood. Pop-up stores are a great way for brands to test out their offer in new locations, and also help us to keep our destinations fresh and exciting for consumers.”