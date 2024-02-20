Tesco launches dedicated menopause section in stores

Supermarket Tesco is trialling a new menopause-friendly section in selected stores, designed to help customers find dedicated products to help manage their symptoms and highlight other items that are safe to use when menopausal.

The move comes as Tesco joins forces with GenM, an awareness collective that empowers brands to transform how women search, source and shop when going through the menopause. The M-tick, the world’s first symbol to signpost menopause-friendly products, will now be visible on items in-store and online at Tesco.

The trial, running until March 19, will highlight menopause-friendly products, such as skincare and vitamins from brands including Nivea, Olay, Simple, Vitawell, Perfectil and Wellwoman in 189 stores across the UK.

On Tesco.com, customers can also now browse a permanent dedicated menopause filter under the health and beauty section of its website, featuring more than 450 carefully curated products chosen as a result of research into the online shopping habits of those going through the menopause.

Tom Lye, category director for health, beauty and wellness at Tesco, said in a statement: “Tesco is committed to transforming the shopping experience for those going through the menopause and working with Gen-M is the next step in supporting our customers and colleagues.

“We hope the dedicated display in stores and the online filter will provide reassurance around what products are safe to use and help signpost to products that can ease the symptoms associated with menopause.”

In addition, Tesco also said it is supporting colleagues going through the menopause with several initiatives, including menopause-friendly uniforms made from a lightweight, breathable fabric that is said to be cooler and more comfortable to wear.