Tesco pilots Next shop-in-shop

The UK's largest supermarket chain, Tesco, has joined forces with fashion retailer Next as the chain explores different paths to better utilize extra retail space in its stores.

Next opened a 4300 square foot concession stand in Tesco's Extra store at Surrey Quays as a one-off test earlier this week. The trial shop-in-shop features a basic range of both womenswear as well as menswear from Next.

"We want to offer our customers the best possible choice and convenience when they shop with us," said a Tesco spokeswoman on the move. "We have a number of partnerships in stores across the UK, complementing our existing Tesco products and services. We’re pleased to be partnering with Next in our Surrey Quays store and look forward to seeing how customers respond."

Next is the latest retailer to join forces with Tesco and try out a new shop-in-shop model, following in the footsteps of Arcadia, Dixons Carphone and Holland & Barrett, in an attempt to lure more consumers to its stores. The move comes as other rival grocers, such as Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury's also trial shop-in-shops.

