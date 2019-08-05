Tesco to cut 4,500 jobs across Metro stores

Tesco has announced it will be cutting around 4,500 jobs in the UK as part of a plan to “simplify and reduce processes and administrative tasks” across all of its 153 Tesco Metro stores.

The supermarket chain said the changes will allow it to better serve its shoppers and to run its business more sustainably. Tesco said its priority now is to support affected colleagues and to help find alternative roles within the company for as many as possible.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK & ROI CEO, said in a statement: “In a challenging, evolving retail environment, with increasing cost pressures, we have to continue to review the way we run our stores to ensure we reflect the way our customers are shopping and do so in the most efficient way. We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future.”

The plans will mainly affect the 153 larger Metro stores, while there will also be changes in some of the smaller express stores.

At the beginning of the year, Tesco announced the reduction of 9,000 jobs.