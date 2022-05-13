Tesco to introduce hybrid flexible work spaces to its stores

British supermarket chain Tesco has revealed it will be opening up flexible office spaces in a selection of its stores as part of a partnership with workspace provider IWG.

Using up its excess space, Tesco is looking to push the availability of hybrid working in UK suburbs to help improve the work-life balance for locals and reduce the need for daily commutes that can have a negative impact on the environment.

The first location will open at the Tesco Extra in New Malden, with a 3,800 square space occupying the store’s upper mezzanine level. Set to be accessible from mid-May, the site will include 12 open desks and 30 co-working spaces to be used by both businesses and individuals alike.

The partnership comes as a response to the increasing popularity of hybrid working, which IWG said is often present in suburban areas, with the company planning to add a further 1,000 new locations to its global network in 2022.

“For several decades we have been at the forefront of hybrid work, empowering people to work more productively and conveniently,” said Mark Dixon, founder and CEO of IWG, in a release. “People don’t want to spend hours commuting every day and instead want to live and work in their local communities.”

Dixon added: “A Tesco Extra in a suburban location, in the middle of a vibrant local community, is the perfect location for flexible office space. You can already shop there, and now you can use a Flexspace there as well.”