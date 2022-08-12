Tessuti opens global flagship in Liverpool

Tessuti has opened a new global flagship at Liverpool One, relocating into a two floor, 22,000 square foot space after reporting “consistently strong performance” at its previous location in the retail park.

The flagship, which has opened alongside its parent brand JD Sports, features a range of designer menswear, womenswear and kidswear multibrand collections.

Boss, DKNY, Vivienne Westwood and Michael Kors are among the curated selection of premium brands on offer at the store.

“The opening of our global flagship at Liverpool One is a huge moment for us,” said Chris Rowan, director of brand and customer connection at Tessuti, in a release.

Rowan continued: “Liverpool is an urban hub for international fashion retailers, so upsizing and relocating within the city’s leading retail and leisure destination was a natural next step.”

The store interior itself has been inspired by classic Italian architecture merged with technical features, such as video showcasing and in-store stills.

Following its opening, the retail park additionally said that the brand will be “championing local businesses through collaborations, pop-ups and in-store events”.

