Tessuti to open global flagship at Liverpool One

Designer retailer Tessuti is set to resize at Liverpool One, relocating its store to Paradise Street in the form of a new global flagship.

The store is reportedly four times larger than its current 5,300 square feet location, which has been operating on Liverpool One’s Peter’s Lane since 2013. The relocation will see it set to open next spring, opposite JD Sports, the retailer’s parent company.

A range of curated premium and luxury fashion brands and emerging designers will be showcased at the fresh location.

“The creation of an upsized flagship for Tessuti has been a shared objective for some time, given the brand’s consistently strong performance at Liverpool One,” said Alison Clegg, managing director and asset manager at Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, in a release. “Their growth is an excellent endorsement for the destination and signifies the ongoing demand for physical retail, as well as the growth of our premium and luxury-focused offering.”

Additionally, the retail park has recently welcomed a new 20,000 square foot New Look flagship store.

It has continued to report a positive trading performance since stores reopening in April, stating that retail sales were up 14.4 percent in Q3 compared to the same period in 2019.