Tessuti to open its first store in Northern Ireland

Premium fashion store Tessuti, part of the JD Sports Group, is to open its first store in Northern Ireland in quarter four of 2022.

Tessuti has signed up for a 12,900 square-foot store in Victoria Square, the leisure and retail destination positioned in the heart of Belfast, which houses more than 80 UK and international retail brands including Frasers, Flannels, Superdry, Michael Kors, Mango, H&M, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The store will be located at the William Street entrance to the scheme and will house designer collections from a mix of brands across menswear, womenswear and childrenswear.

Chris Rowan, director of brand and customer connection at Tessuti, said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to be expanding our presence in Northern Ireland. Victoria Square is the perfect location to kickstart this growth – positioned in the centre of Belfast with a prominent store frontage by the entrance, there is no doubt that this is a solid move for us as a brand. We are looking forward to sharing our exclusive selection of premium fashion brands to local consumers in Belfast.”

Commenting on the signing, Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, said: “Tessuti has moved from strength to strength and has a real vision for physical retail. We are pleased that they have selected our scheme to house its first Northern Ireland store and it speaks volumes about our reputation as the leading retail destination in Belfast.

“Tessuti selecting Victoria Square underlines our successful strategy of securing new tenants to the market and being at the forefront of a brand’s regional growth.”