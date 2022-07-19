Tessuti to open new store in Doncaster

Tessuti is set to open a new store in Doncaster within the city’s shopping centre, Frenchgate, building on the multibrand retailer’s regional expansion plans.

Located in a 9,000 square foot space that is set to open in autumn, the Tessuti store will house a curated selection of men’s, women’s and children’ designer collections, with brands including Calvin Klein, Emporio Armani and Marc Jacobs.

The store takes over a former Topshop space on the centre’s first floor, sitting adjacent to H&M and River Island.

It comes as part of Frenchgate’s strategy to boost its designer brand offer for shoppers, as well as expanding its relationship with the JD Sports Group, Tessuti’s owner.

“We value the importance of regional locations and as a group we already have experience of Doncaster as a popular destination,” said Chris Rowan, director of brand and customer connection at Tessuti, in a release.

Rowan continued: “It was an easy decision to select Frenchgate to launch a new Tessuti store and build upon our group presence at the scheme. The new store is in a prime location and will no doubt be a big draw for Frenchgate visitors once we launch later this year.”