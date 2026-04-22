TFG London opens first tri-brand outlet in Northern Ireland

TFG London has opened its first tri-brand outlet store in Northern Ireland, combining its labels Hobbs, Phase Eight and Whistles under one roof.

The 3,851 square foot space sits within The Boulevard, a premier designer outlet located in Banbridge, County Down. The store’s interior intends to retain the identity of each brand through distinct areas, allowing customers to shop across fashion, footwear and accessories.

While Phase Eight offers a complete wardrobe solution for workwear, weekends and special occasions, Whistles provides collections designed for a “multi-faceted lifestyle”. Hobbs, meanwhile, brings “affordable luxury”, event dressing and everyday styles.

In a statement, TFG said it was excited to welcome new and existing customers to the site, adding: “We have no doubt that this will be the perfect location for our first tri-brand outlet, with The Boulevard’s continuous success and customer demographic aligning so seamlessly with our target market for Phase Eight, Hobbs, and Whistles.”

TFG London has opened its first tri-brand outlet store in Northern Ireland Credits: TFG London.