TFG London to open first tri-brand outlet store in Northern Ireland

Fashion and lifestyle retail group TFG London has announced it will open its first-ever tri-brand outlet store, combining Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight under one roof, in Northern Ireland.

The three-in-one store will open at The Boulevard, Northern Ireland’s outlet shopping destination, located in Banbridge, County Down, on the main A1 corridor between Belfast and Dublin, which offers more than 50 retail brands with permanent discounts.

The 3,851-square-foot store will open in spring and will be designed to allow “the distinct characters of each brand to stand out,” explains the retail group, featuring an extensive selection of womenswear, footwear and accessories.

Commenting on the opening, a spokesperson for TFG London said in a statement: “When exploring where would be the right location for this concept store, The Boulevard stood out as the perfect fit with its already strong retail offering, dedicated customer base and convenient location to both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland demographics. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome all our customers this spring.”

The signing follows reports that The Boulevard recorded its best year on record in 2025, with total sales up +11.5 percent and footfall increasing by +12.3 percent, compared to 2024.

Mark Johnstone, director at Johnstone Property Consultants, added: “This UK-first store reflects the strategy we have been working on with The Boulevard to continue to cement its place as one of Ireland’s leading retail destinations. Recently enjoying its fourth successive best year of sales and footfall. The Boulevard continues to be sought-after, with strong interest from national and international brands.”

The Boulevard is owned by Lotus Property, supported by joint agents Johnstone Property Consultants and KLM Real Estate.