The 10 most expensive shopping locations in the world are...

London - Shopping in New York is often considered as a luxury extravagance not everyone can afford, but that should come as no surprise as it is it also home the most expensive shopping street in the world - at least when it comes to retail space.

The Upper End of 5th Avenue in New York is the world's most expensive retail location in the world and has consistently been ranked as the priciest shopping street in Cushman & Wakefield's annual report Main Streets Across The World . The prestigious retailers located between 49th and 60th Street pay an average rental price of 3,000 USD dollars per square foot per year, which is equal to 28,262 euros per square meter per year. But what are the rental prices for retailers like in other international shopping hotspots, such as Champs Elysées in Paris or Via Montenapoleone in Italy or New Bond Street in London?

FashionUnited maps the 10 most expensive shopping locations in the world according to the rental prices and shares them with you in the Google map below.

Photo: Pexels