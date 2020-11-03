The Alkemistry launches first pop-up in the Middle East

London-based fine jewellery brand The Alkemistry has launched its first pop-up in the Middle East.

The pop-up will be located within Galeries Lafayette in Doha, Qatar from this November and will showcase new designs from The Alkemistry’s most popular female designers alongside their very own unique and creative collections, as well as exclusive pieces for the Middle East market.

The Alkemistry founder and creative director, Kirstie Gibbs, said in a statement: "This summer in London we missed our elegant customers from the Middle East who have been great supporters of the brand since launch. Therefore, it is our great honour to be able to bring to magic of The Alkemistry to them.

“Launching in the Middle East is a dream come true and seeing our brand communications translated into the beautiful Arabic script made me cry with happiness. I wish to be able to see the pop-up in person soon.”

The Alkemistry was founded in 2015 by former Harrods buyer Kirstie Gibbs and specialises in creating timeless luxury jewellery from pure gold, diamonds, pearls and precious gemstones, inspired by the four elements of alchemy. The multi-brand concept is curated from international female jewellers, alongside its own unique designs.

The brand is also available at its flagship boutique in Covent Garden and online, as well as in Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.

Image: courtesy of The Alkemistry