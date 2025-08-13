The Body Shop launches Youth Collective Council 2.0 for sustainability and inclusion

On the occasion of National Youth Day, The Body Shop, an ethical beauty brand, has announced the launch of its Youth Collective Council 2.0 (YCC 2.0) advisory board. This initiative builds on the success of the inaugural council and reinforces the brand's commitment to integrating the perspectives of young people into its core business strategies, particularly in the areas of sustainability, social impact, and inclusivity.

The first YCC, established in 2023, successfully recommended several impactful initiatives that have since been implemented across The Body Shop India. These included gender-inclusive hiring practices, authentic representation of gender-diverse individuals in brand communications, and the addition of Braille features to improve store accessibility for visually impaired customers.

Building on this success, YCC 2.0 is composed of four new youth leaders who will provide advice on critical issues such as sustainability, green innovation, mental well-being, and social advocacy. The new members are environmentalist Aakash Ranison, climate activist Naman Sonpar, mental well-being advocate Anoushka Jolly, and green economy catalyst Dwishojoyee Banerjee.

According to Rahul Shanker, CEO of Quest Retail, The Body Shop's partner in India, the council aims to create a "fairer, greener world" by empowering young people who are "championing the solutions."