The Boulevard secures three new fashion retailers

Northern Ireland shopping centre The Boulevard, formerly known as The Outlet, has announced that three new fashion stores will open ahead of the festive season.

Jack Wills will open a six-month 1,456 square foot pop-up this month, which will offer its heritage mix of apparel and accessories.

This will be followed up by two openings in November, with Guess securing a larger unit at 3,735 square foot, while handbag and accessories brand Radley will open a 1,136 square foot store.

The store openings will join 54 other brands including recently opened Kurt Geiger, Adidas, Skechers and Asics, and established retailers such as Nike, Timberland, Calvin Klein, Beauty Outlet, L.K. Bennett and Jaeger.

The Boulevard centre manager Chris Nelmes said in a statement: “The Boulevard is continuing to go from strength-to-strength and we are delighted that popular fashion retailers such as Jack Wills, Guess and Radley have chosen here for their latest store openings.

“The new stores will be a great addition for shoppers in the run up to the busy Christmas shopping period. Our aim is to continue to provide a top-class shopping experience and we will continue to grow and invest in the centre through to the new year.”

Alastair Coulson, managing director of centre owners Lotus Property, added: “We are delighted that such key fashion retailers have chosen The Boulevard for their latest store openings. They are all exciting additions to the retail mix.

“We've seen a 25 percent year-on-year increase in turnover, bucking the trend of the downward trajectory of the retail industry of late. We believe this will continue with Jack Wills, Radley and Guess being a big draw for customers.”

The new store openings will create a total of 34 new jobs.