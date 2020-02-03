The Cambridge Satchel Company opens Oxford store

British accessories brand The Cambridge Satchel Company has opened its latest store in Oxford town centre, adding to its flagship in Cambridge, London (Seven Dials), Edinburgh (Grass Market) and Oxford (Bicester Village).

The 600 square foot store, located on Broad Street in Oxford, is split across five floors and has been designed with the look and feel of a vintage style townhouse, including a cosy drawing room, a library filled with antique leather-bound books and a high ceiling atrium.

The store also features two rooms for seasonal customer events and hosting VIP guests of the brand, and a personalised embossing service.

The full collection is on display, from the brand’s satchels to totes, as well the company’s newer additions including The Doctors Bag and The Sophie, and an exclusive Oxford Blue range, the first in a new premium line which uses soft grain calf leather.

“With our hometown of Cambridge, we have always had an affinity with university cities,” said Julie Deane, The Cambridge Satchel Company chief executive and founder in a statement. “Just a stone’s throw from Oxford’s famous colleges and The Bodleian Library, the location of our new shop makes perfect sense to us.”

Deane, added: “We were thrilled to discover what a rich history our shop has had in Oxford history – previously being a leather shoemaker and a leather-bound book specialist dating back to the early 18th Century. We are absolutely delighted to be a part of this historical city.”

The Cambridge Satchel Company was launched by Deane around her kitchen table in 2008, now a global name, the British-made accessories brand is stocked in more than 150 countries.

Images: courtesy of The Cambridge Satchel Company