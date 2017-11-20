The Crown Estate confirms additional Rushden Lakes phases

The Crown Estate has confirmed the unconditional purchase of three further phases of Rushden lakes from LXB Retail Properties Plc to add an additional 215,000 square foot of space at the retail and leisure destination.

The three additional phases of development will bring the total size of Rushden Lakes to more than 445,000 square foot. LXB is already on site with the future phases, with stores expected to start opening in 2019.

Phase two will see the creation of a new leisure development, offering more than 150,000 square foot of space, and is comprised of 11 restaurants, a 14-screen multiplex cinema from Cineworld, and five leisure units with Rock Up, the climbing and adventure centre, the latest to confirm its space.

In phases three and four an additional 65,000 square foot of retail space will be added across two developments, within which Wren Kitchens has confirmed a new 12,000 square foot store. Additional new stores confirmed for phase one of Rushden Lakes include Jack Wills, Superdry and Card Factory.

Rushden Lakes to grow to more than 445,000 square foot

Once all phases are completed, Rushden Lakes will be home to over 40 retail units, 18 restaurants, five leisure providers, a 14-screen cinema, a boathouse and The Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre, and the total parking provision will increase to more than 1,900 spaces.

Hannah Milne, director of regional retail at The Crown Estate, said: “Rushden Lakes is the first destination of its kind. This innovative new centre has proven incredibly popular with shoppers and we are delighted to be furthering our investment.

“Future phases of Rushden Lakes will continue to transform customer and shopper expectations, and set the standard for other destinations to aspire to.”

The first phase of Rushden Lakes opened late July.

Image: Courtesy of The Crown Estate