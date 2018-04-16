The Crown Estate gets go-ahead for 33-35 Piccadilly redevelopment

The Crown Estate has revealed it has been granted permission from Westminster City Council for the redevelopment of 33-35 Piccadilly to create a new retail and office development.

The scheme, which features four facades, facing Piccadilly and Wren’s Grade I listed St. James’s Church to the south, Swallow St that connects to Regent St to the west, the north towards Vine St and to the east Piccadilly Place, adjacent to Norman Shaw’s listed Piccadilly Hotel, will be designed by architects DSDHA.

The proposals, which will replace a post-war office block, known as Airwork House, dating from 1956, will feature finely crafted elevations in Portland Stone, in keeping with the architecture of the area. It will offer retail on all of its elevations, as well as a new entrance to its commercial accommodation on the corner of Vine Street and Swallow Street.

The Crown Estate’s central London portfolio James Cooksey, said: “These proposals are a fantastic example of our on-going investment in Regent Street and St James, to create world-class, sustainable, office and retail space. We look forward to working closely with our local partners to bring the designs to life.”

The building will be designed with sustainability in mind, aspiring to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating for the Office areas and a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating for the retail areas.