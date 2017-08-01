The Crown Estate launches phase one of Rushden Lakes

The first phase of new retail and leisure complex Rushed Lakes, which combines a shopping centre alongside a nature reserve has opened to the public.

The development situated in more than 200 acres of Site of Special Scientific Interest nature reserve in Northamptonshire, operated in partnership with The Wildlife Trust, has been developed by LXB with architects HPW and is set to redefine the UK retail landscape by offering big name fashion and premium brands combined with lakeside dining and a range of leisure activities include canoeing, cycling, walking and bird watching.

The first phase of the 140 million pound scheme covers 230,000 square foot of retail space and includes more than 40 retailers, restaurants, cafés and leisure providers. Retailers who opened on July 28 were Marks and Spencer, Primark, New Look, JD Sports, H&M, Jigsaw, White Stuff, and Joules.

More stores including the first House of Fraser store to open in nine years is set to open in August and throughout the summer and will culminate with a full launch weekend in late September. Future phases will deliver a 14-screen cinema from Cineworld, trampolining and more retail, with phase 2 is expected to open in 2019.

Hannah Milne, director of regional retail at The Crown Estate said: “Rushden Lakes is the first of its kind; a shopping and leisure destination which combines big name fashion, premium retail and new brands coming to Northamptonshire for the first time.

“Rushden Lakes is not only shaped by its natural surroundings, it puts the environment at the heart of its offer. Our mission is to create brilliant places, and with Rushden Lakes we see this ambition becoming a ground-breaking reality.”

Emily King, store manager for M&S Rushden Lakes added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be at Rushden Lakes and welcoming customers to this exciting new shopping destination for the region. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from the local community and we can’t wait to hear their feedback on our extensive product offering.

“The new store has created 150 jobs for the area and as a team we’ll be working hard to put the customer at the heart of everything we do, bringing the very best of M&S to Rushden Lakes shoppers.”

The idea is to make Rushden Lakes a family day out, combining shopping with attractions, with the leisure offering anchored by the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre, the gateway to a one kilometre nature trail around the neighbouring lake and the broader Nene Valley, and The Boathouse from local canoe and boating specialist Canoe2. The Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre is Wildlife Trust BCN has also created the Wildlife Discovery Centre, which includes a children’s play area with an abandoned barge and otter holt, wildlife sculptures, and bird watching on the lake and via hidden cameras in inaccessible areas.

Images: courtesy of The Crown Estate