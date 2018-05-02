The Crown Estate relaunches Princes Arcade

Princes Arcade, which connects Jermyn Street and Piccadilly in St James’s in London, is being relaunched as a space for innovative retail brands, following its complete refurbishment by The Crown Estate.

Princes Arcade offers eight new retail spaces, alongside five existing retailers, and one unit will be a dedicated pop-up targeting innovative independent brands to showcase new concepts on a short term rotation.

The other units range from 150 square foot to 1,200 square foot, and have been redesigned to attract new concepts and original retailers to St James’s, to complement the current brand line-up, which includes premium shoemaker, Grenson.

Oliver Smith, head of St James’s at The Crown Estate, said in a statement: “We want to be agile and responsive to our customers’ needs, and that means offering spaces which allow them to be agile too.

“Princes Arcade is just the first step for us working towards delivering greater flexibility. With this series of new retail spaces, we want to welcome a new generation of brands and talent to St James’s. Brands which share the passion for craft and skill that has made the area famous, and which will enhance this one-of-a-kind destination.”

The new Princes Arcade refurbishment marries a modern design approach with the heritage of the area, and features two new canopied entrances, created by contemporary artist Andrew Bick, and a new double-height glazed frontage to enhance the entrance on Piccadilly.