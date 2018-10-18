The Crown Estate teams up with Hong Kong’s Lee Tung Avenue

The Crown Estate has announced a partnership with Hong Kong shopping destination Lee Tung Avenue to spread the spirit of Christmas, which will see its festive lights display showing outside London for the first time.

London’s largest Christmas lighting scheme, The Spirit of Christmas, which features large-scale ‘spirits’ designed by leading British lighting creatives, James Glancy Design, will return to the Regent Street and St James’s neighbourhoods for the third year.

The London switch-on will take place on November 15 and will see Regent Street going traffic free from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly Circus, and less than 24-hours later on November 16, Lee Tung Avenue will host their switch on event, featuring performances such as Christmas parade.

Lee Tung Avenue, a 200-metre pedestrianised shopping destination in the heart of Hong Kong, will feature five of Regent Street’s Spirits to celebrate the festive season in what The Crown Estate is calling “true London style”.

James Cooksey, director of central London at The Crown Estate, said in a press release: “I’m proud that our lights will be making this international debut this year and to have established this partnership with Lee Tung Avenue, a location which is as well-known in Hong Kong, as Regent Street is in London.

“We know the amazing impact that our Christmas lights display has on shoppers in London and I’m thrilled that this year we will be bringing the spirit of Christmas to visitors to Hong Kong too. Such a partnership reflects the global reach of Regent Street as well as the iconic nature of the lights themselves.”

William Chan, centre general manager of Lee Tung Avenue Management Company Limited, added: “The signature lighting at Regent Street is an annual Christmas tradition in London, not to mention how representative its switch-on ceremony is. We are honoured to be partnered with Regent Street this year, bringing a world-class festive lighting to the audiences in Hong Kong.

“I’m excited to see this collaboration; we will strengthen the name of being one of the best art and cultural destinations for tourists, both London and Hong Kong.”

Image: courtesy of The Crown Estate