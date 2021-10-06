The Edit LDN opens first UK boutique in Harrods

The Edit LDN, which offers limited edition sneakers and high-end streetwear, has opened its first UK boutique in Harrods.

The 2,000 square foot space in the menswear hall on Harrods’ second floor, marks the first sneaker reseller in the luxury department store and will offer the latest limited-edition trainers from Yeezy, Jordan, Off-White and collaborations through to Supreme.

The partnership aims to offer “greater choice and accessibility for Harrods shoppers” as well as help The Edit LDN expand its proposition, following its <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/the-edit-man-london-rebrands-to-broaden-its-appeal/2021060355824” target=”_self”><u>rebranding from The Edit Man London</u></a> in the summer.

It also opens at a time when demand for limited-edition sneakers is soaring, with research stating that the marketplace is worth 6 billion US dollars a year, a figure that is expected to hit 30 billion US dollars by 2030.

Image: courtesy of The Edit LDN

Moses Rashid, founder and chief executive of The Edit LDN, said in a statement: “We want to expand and increase accessibility for people who want to own limited edition sneakers around the world. Being the first sneaker reseller in Harrods is a proud and milestone moment for the company and it’s great to see such a global mega-brand engaging with the sneaker market, moreover, that we’re the catalyst to make that happen.

“Harrods offers an amazing customer journey to their global customer base and this aligns completely with our approach, to offer the best in class service. In 18 months, we have expanded our community of buyers from avid sneaker fans to TV and film celebrities as well as professional footballers and royal families around the world. Opening in Harrods is a logical next step as we bring our unique proposition to their customer base.”

Simon Longland, head of menswear at Harrods, added: “Over the past three years, menswear at Harrods has undertaken a huge transformation, that has been visible through our brand curation as well as the physical shop floor. Our goal has been to transform the menswear experience at Harrods and embrace the most important and desirable trends on the market, and the launch of The Edit LDN continues that strategy.

“Bringing The Edit LDN’s industry expertise to Harrods ensures that our customers have access to the latest and most exclusive styles on the market through a service level which is unmistakably Harrods.”

