The Fashion Bible launches first store in Sunderland

The Fashion Bible has launched its first brick and mortar store in Sunderland.

It will be located in the Bridges shopping centre, opposite River Island.

The Fashion Bible, which was started by Lisa Fox ten years ago as an online fashion brand, had originally launched in select Topshop stores. Before the company went under, plans were underway to roll the brand out in more Topshop stores.

“Because it did go so well in those stores that has given us the confidence to go it alone and open our own stores,” said Fox. “We had people wanting to buy some of the clothes as soon as we were putting them out.”

The Fashion Bible will create four new jobs. The brand is also planning on expanding across the UK.

“This is a great coup for the centre and amazing to have the very first stand-alone Fashion Bible store in the Bridges,” said centre director of the Bridges, Karen Eve.