The first 'Barneys at Saks' opens at Saks Fifth Avenue flagship

Saks Fifth Avenue has debuted its 'Barneys at Saks' retail experience in its New York flagship, after gaining licensing rights for the retailer back in 2019. This marks the first time Barneys has occupied brick-and-mortar retail space since the closure of its stores at the beginning of 2020.

Authentic Brand Group purchased Barneys after the historic retailer filed for bankruptcy, and Saks remains the exclusive destination for Barneys New York retail stores and e-commerce destination in the U.S. and Canada, per an agreement between the two companies.

Barneys at Saks occupies 54,000 square feet of retail space on Saks' fifth floor. Shoppers can browse products by both emerging and established designers - sixteen of these brands are new to Saks. The department will also offer rotating pop-up experiences, and features the newest location of Honeybrains, an eatery dedicated to brain health.

“We are excited to bring Barneys at Saks to life in a way that is relevant for today’s luxury consumer with a strong focus on discovery and the unexpected,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchant at Saks Fifth Avenue, commented in a statement. “As an extension of Saks’ current luxury offering, Barneys at Saks will offer unparalleled fashion from a wide range of emerging brands alongside labels that Saks customers already know and love."

Image: Luis Guillén for Saks Fifth Avenue