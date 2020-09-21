The first women’s only tailor for Savile Row

The Deck London has announced the move of its atelier to Number 19 Savile Row which is the first shopfront on Savile Row exclusively for women.

The new showroom is spread over 3,000 square feet, features original panelled walls and private fitting rooms for client appointments.

Julian Stocks, property director of The Pollen Estate, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome The Deck to Savile Row to enhance the female tailoring offer which continues to position the Row as the finest street for luxury and bespoke tailoring.”

The new store will continue to cater for The Deck’s customer base and its celebrity clients such as AJ Odudu, Elle McPherson, Gillian Anderson and Lauren Hutton.

Daisy Knatchbull, founder of The Deck London, commented: “We have had a really exciting first year, despite the ongoing effects of the global pandemic. We have been given this fantastic opportunity to start a new venture on Savile Row and sit alongside the best tailoring houses in the world.

“Our focus continues to be conscious consumerism and ensuring that your investment into a tailored suit from The Deck will immerse our company values of durability, longevity and versatility. We are looking forward to welcoming our clients old and new to Savile Row.”

Subject to Covid-19, The Deck London will host a launch party in its store in October. The store will also offer a selected capsule collection from a concession stand that will change every three months.