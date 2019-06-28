The Hut Group to open multi-brand retail space in Manchester

Online beauty and wellbeing retailer The Hut Group (THG) has acquired a 12,000 square foot space within the iconic 100 King Street building in Manchester city centre which it will convert into a ‘World of THG’ destination to showcase its brands.

THG will occupy the ground floor and basement levels of the Grade II listed building built in 1933 and designed by renowned British architect Edwin Lutyens. The building originally housed the Midland Bank, with the ground floor used as the main banking hall and the basement still containing the original banking vault and safety deposit boxes.

The company, whose portfolio includes fashion brands MyBag, Coggles, and All Sole, as well as online beauty destination Lookfantastic.com, said it will undertake a significant refurbishment programme “whilst being sympathetic to the stylish listed features.”

The acquisition of 100 King Street is closely aligned with the group’s recent 50 million pound investment in the King Street Townhouse and Great John Street Hotel. Additionally, THG recently broke ground on Icon, the new logistics and global content creation studio at Icon Manchester Airport.

Within the next 12 months, THG said it will also be breaking ground on ‘THQ’, the company’s new business campus which will support up to 10,000 jobs and represents the UK’s largest bespoke office development outside London.

Matthew Moulding, founder and chief executive officer of The Hut Group, said in a statement: “THG is continuously looking at original ways to deliver the most engaging retail and wellbeing experience. The acquisition of the iconic 100 King Street site further expands our innovative marketing infrastructure.

“The development programme to create the World of THG will provide a new and innovative environment for customers and influencers to discover and fully experience our prestigious brands. In addition, while continuing to expand our international presence, as a Manchester-born business we’re committed to the North West and growing our employment base in the region.”