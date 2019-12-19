The Marc Jacobs opens first boutique

The Marc Jacobs, the new line from Marc Jacobs International that launched in June this year, has opened its first boutique in Paris’ Le Marais neighbourhood.

Located at 30 rue des Archives, The Marc Jacobs store will offer the line’s full range of ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, jewellery and accessories that the brand states “celebrates the eclectic and individual approach to getting dressed”.

On the concept of the brand, Marc Jacobs said: “We wanted to do something that is unlike the collections we are already doing, in that it is more ‘item-y.’

“These items are things that you could put together in your own way; it’s more about personal styling than about having a full runway look.”

The Marc Jacobs collections are inspired by music, art and pop culture and classic silhouettes, true to the spirit of Marc Jacobs, which the brand states will be reinterpreted with each season creating an “on-going and on-growing wardrobe of items” encompassing everything from cotton printed T-shirts to sequin cocktail dress to casual slippers to patent leather shoes.

In addition, the more affordable line will also feature collaborations both with creative partnerships such as Peanuts and NewYork Magazine as well as with “classic craftsmen” such as a Stutterheim raincoat and a Schott leather jacket for pre-fall, and milliner Stephen Jones will be producing a capsule of hats and headbands.

Image: by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs