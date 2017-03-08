The Modist launches online

A new destination for luxury modest fashion, The Modist has launched online to offer women who dress in a contemporary, fashionable yet modest manner high fashion options from designers including Christopher Kane and Mary Katrantzou.

Founded by Ghizlan Guenez, the aim of the luxury online destination is to offer a high fashion platform for women whose personal dressing choices span all ages, faiths, cultures and ethnicities that wish to wear in-season, luxury fashion choices.

"Our mission is to build a strong sense of purpose to empower a woman's freedom of choice and to acknowledge how similar women across the world are, despite our diverse backgrounds, cultures and lifestyles, a relevant conversation at this time," explains Guenez. "We aim to break down pre-conceived notions while building a community and dialogue that invigorates, informs and celebrates the fashionable, modern, modest woman.”

Shipping to more than 100 countries, The Modist will feature over 75 leading ready-to-wear and accessories brands, from Marni to Alberta Ferretti, M.i.H Jeans, Tabitha Simmons, and Peter Pilotto.

The curated shopping will be accompanied by the brand’s online magazine, The Mod that will provide shoppable content, seasonal features, styling guidance, moving image segments, behind-the-scenes excerpts as well as profiles and interviews.

The platform also includes personal styling and shopping tips, an in-house studio and a 24/7 personal concierge.

Lisa Bridgett, chief operating officer, added: "The market potential within the modest fashion segment is vast and projected to reach a value of 484 billion dollars by 2019. Our goal is to provide a one-stop, immersive content and shopping destination for the global luxury modest consumer whom we know and herald.”

With offices in London and Dubai, The Modist team comprises, in addition to Guenez and Bridgett, international business and fashion industry specialists including Sasha Sarokin as buying and fashion director, Sally Matthews as creative director and Dima Ayad as PR and marketing director.

Images: screenshots of The Modist website