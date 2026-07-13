The North Face faces protests over partnership with Movement Gyms

Workers United is rallying at multiple The North Face store locations across the United States on Monday over a deal between the VF-owned lifestyle brand and Movement Gyms. According to a statement from the organization, the partnership between both companies violates VF’s corporate values due to "Movement's ongoing mistreatment of rock climbing workers." Customers of The North Face were also invited to join the protest, which will take place in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Northern Virginia, Los Angeles and Northern California.

During the protest, workers will ask North Face customers to sign letters to store managers and emails to corporate leadership, asking VF Corporation to cease its partnership with Movement.

"This direct action comes in reaction to news that VF Corporation, the parent company of The North Face, had entered into a corporate partnership with Movement Climbing Gyms to host upcoming events and rock climbing competitions at Movement locations. The North Face and its parent company, which pride themselves on their commitment to human rights and the rights of workers, had committed to the partnership with Movement despite the latter’s track record of mistreating workers at its gyms across the United States. Prior to the arrangement, Movement had already faced multiple unfair labor practices charges before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and had been the subject of several national news stories detailing the allegations of abuse at the hands of the venture capital-backed chain," the statement reads.

Workers United's president Lynne Fox said he has sent a letter to the CEO of VF Corporation and the global brand president of The North Face, asking for a meeting with corporate leaders behind the The North Face brand ahead of the protest. According to the organization's statement, a summit has yet to be scheduled.

The North Face stores affected by the rally

The 10 North Face locations being affected by the rally include: 605 N. Michigan Avenue at Chicago, IL; 511 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY; 95 5th Avenue, New York, NY; 102 N. 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY; 2000 Route 38, Space 1775, Cherry Hill, NJ; 160 North Gulph Road, Space 2104, King of Prussia, PA; 7911 Tysons Corner Center, Space F0003AU, Tysons, VA; 1000 Premium Outlets Drive, Tannersville, PA; 100 Citadel Drive, Space 717, Commerce, CA; and 1238 Fifth Street, Berkeley, CA. The protests are scheduled for Monday at 12pm local Time.

Movement is North America's largest indoor climbing, yoga, and fitness operator. In May, attorneys representing unionized workers filed a series of Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges against the company before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The company had already faced multiple ULPs alleging violations of federal labor law at facilities in different states across the country.

Climbing Workers United is a campaign of coaches, instructors, routesetters, and customer experience workers in climbing gyms across the U.S. organized by Workers United.

FashionUnited has reached out to The North Face for comments.