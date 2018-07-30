The North Face opens pop-up store on top of a mountain

Visiting The North Face’s newest pop-up store is not for the faint-hearted, as it is located at 2100 meters (6890 feet) high, in the middle of the Dolomites mountain range in Italy. Launched last weekend, the store is only reachable on foot -- a two-hour hike, to be more precise.

The store’s product offering is as unusual as its setting: it features eight collector’s items, donated by famous athletes and adventurers such as Alex Honnold, Conrad Anker, Simone Moro and Caroline Ciavaldine. To get a hold of the items, shoppers must either visit the pop-up store, which will run for eight days, or join an auction on the brand’s website.

“The collector’s items, worn by The North Face athletes during their pinnacle moments, have been restored and labelled with a personal message from each athlete to inspire the new owner to never stop exploring”, said the sportswear label on its website.

All proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Dolomites.

Photo: courtesy of The North Face