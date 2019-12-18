The North Face to open first Russian store

The North Face, the popular outdoor and winter gear apparel brand, will be opening its first store in Russia. The store will open at Russia's Saint Petersburg Galeria Shopping Mall in March 2020.

Moscow-based company Inventive Retail Group will be developing this new retail venture for The North Face. Inventive Retail Group is also the company behind the development of other known brands in Russia including Nike and Lego.

The North Face's first store in Russia will be 1700-square-feet and offer womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear, in addition to recreational sporting goods and equipment. While neither The North Face or Inventive Retail Group specified how much would be spent on the space, renting retail space at Galeria Shopping Mall is typically 12 million rubles a month.

Vedomosti, a Russian daily business journal, has reported that Inventive Retail Group plans to open another ten The North Face stores in Russia. The brand already has a very strong retail presence in the country, so they know the customer base is there. The North Face products are currently available at 150 points of sale throughout Russia.

The brand's timing for opening monobrand stores in the country as the amount of Russians participating in sports activities is on the rise. The amount of Russians participating in sports activities has doubled over the last decade according to Vedomosti.

photo: via The North Face Facebook page