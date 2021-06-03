The O2 launches social media experience store called Tikky Town

The world’s number one music, entertainment, and leisure venue The O2 has opened a social media experience store.

Tikky Town is the first TikTok-inspired funhouse in the UK where visitors are able to capture videos with their friends. The experience features over 20 unique and vibrant environments such as a pink Lamborghini, prison room, and balloon fan room as backdrops to create content.

Will Bower, managing director of Tikky Town said in a statement: “The launch of sister brand, Selfie Factory, was a huge success and further to the boom of the ‘Instagram and TikTok generation’ we wanted to create a different experience, which was aimed purely at providing a playground for content to be shared on these social channels.

“Icon Outlet and The O2’s strong destination performance since re-opening provides us with huge confidence that this latest experiential concept will take off following our recent launch here.”

Tikky Town Facebook

Marion Dillon, leasing director for Icon Outlet at The O2, commenting on behalf of AEG and Crosstree said in a statement: “Tikky Town is another great experiential concept to add to our offering at The O2 and demonstrates that we continue to remain relevant to trend-led concepts, and support our tenants’ growth and expansion where possible.”

Tikky Town is located close to the Icon Outlets retail offering which includes brands such as Nike, Adidas, Levis, Next, The Cosmetics Company Store, and Tommy Hilfiger.