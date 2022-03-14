The O2 prepares to reopen Icon Outlet following Storm Eunice damage

London’s The O2 is set to start the phased reopening of its outlet shopping destination Icon Outlet, one month on from Storm Eunice's destructive path through the retail centre.

Last month, drastic weather conditions damaged the leisure and entertainment venue’s rooftop, forcing it to close for repairs.

Following the reopening of The O2 arena and its Entertainment District on February 25, it is now preparing to partially reopen its Icon Outlet, which houses stores by the likes of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ted Baker and Kurt Geiger.

Its reopening date is scheduled for March 18.

In a statement, managing director of The O2’s Entertainment District and Icon Outlet, Janine Constantin-Russell, said: “We have worked incredibly hard to ensure our destination is safe and secure for customers, whilst also continuing to deliver an outstanding retail and leisure experience.

“Although a small part of Icon Outlet will remain closed for the time being, we are extremely proud to have bounced back so quickly from Storm Eunice and are confident we can quickly match and exceed the strong growth in sales experiences prior to the incident.”

The company added that it expects 2022 to be a “huge year” for The O2 with a number of new retail operators at Icon Outlet and new openings in its Entertainment District to soon be announced.