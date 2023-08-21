The O2 rebrands outlet shopping centre

The O2, the music, leisure, and entertainment venue in London, is simplifying its outlet shopping brand from ‘Icon Outlet at The O2’, which is owned and operated by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, to ‘Outlet Shopping at The O2’.

The change in the name means that the outlet shopping brand will be more closely aligned with the wider destination offering at The O2, simplifying its proposition for customers and recognising the role outlet shopping plays in its mix of dining, entertainment, socialising and shopping.

To launch the rebrand, Outlet Shopping at The O2 has a new, simplified logo that takes inspiration from The O2’s iconic tent, which will be used in marketing communications and across the venue with all signage and way-finding updated as part of the project.

Outlet Shopping at The O2 logo Credits: The O2

Robbie Balfour, marketing and brand director at The O2, said in a statement: “This is an exciting moment for us as the transition to Outlet Shopping at The O2 symbolises the next phase of our journey as a destination and as a brand. Outlet shopping has played a key role in the success of The O2‘s unique proposition as a full day-out destination, and the revitalised name acknowledges how it has contributed to, and evolved alongside, The O2’s all-encompassing offer.

“Crucially, this streamlined brand architecture not only better enables outlet shopping to leverage the iconic, and well-known brand of The O2, but also simplifies things for our customers. Whilst the physical experience and customer journey won’t change, from a marketing perspective we will be delivering a more seamless blend between retail, leisure, and F&B.”

Outlet Shopping at The O2 Credits: The O2

Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director of the entertainment district and outlet shopping at The O2, added: “The O2 is a destination which never sits still but rather it continues to develop and evolve, accelerated in recent years with the addition of outlet shopping. Following an incredibly strong five years for retail, with international and independent brands securing locations here at The O2, as well as an abundance of successful brand activations and experience-led services, we feel that now is the right time to bring the outlet shopping brand closer to The O2 family.

“Outlet Shopping at The O2 reflects a natural evolution of varied offering at The O2, bolstered by the steadfast success of our retail teams, tenants, and overall customer satisfaction, and we are pleased to welcome in this next era of outlet shopping as it reaches its fifth year at the destination.”

Outlet Shopping at The O2 features fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Ted Baker, Tommy Hilfiger, and French Connection, alongside a dedicated sports and athleisure mix, with anchor stores Adidas, Asics, and Nike, as well as beauty and accessories from Clarins, Claires, The Body Shop, The Cosmetics Company Store.