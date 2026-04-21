The Original Factory Shop closes UK stores

The Original Factory Shop (TFOS) has closed all of its UK stores after collapsing into administration. The company has confirmed the closure of its 137 stores and Bolton headquarters, marking the end of its 50 years in trading.

Administrators from Interpath confirmed that the company would be winding down to the media earlier this month. The majority of TFOS’ 1,180 staff are now said to have been made redundant. Remaining employees have been retained to aid in the closure of the business.

A spokesperson for Interpath told GB News that stores were gradually shuttered due to TFOS’ financial situation. They added: “Without any viable offers to take the business forward, it was not possible for TFOS to continue trading and all remaining stores were closed on 4 April 2026.”

TFOS’ parent company, Modella Capital, rescued the retailer from administration last year but later succumbed to further financial pressure, leading to another filing. The group said TFOS had no profitable future despite any last-ditch rescue attempts, prompting the launch of closing down sales across the store estate.