The Outnet expands menswear with US launch

Luxury discount website The Outnet, owned by Yoox Net-a-porter Group, is expanding its menswear offering in the US, following a successful launch in the UK, EMEA and Asia Pacific in March.

The launch will allow customers in the US to seamlessly shop both menswear and womenswear by switching between the two categories on The Outnet’s site. In addition, the US website will also have a dedicated menswear homepage, menswear mega nav drop down, editorial and marketing campaigns.

The available menswear categories on the US site will mirror the womenswear site, providing a full product offering, added The Outnet in a statement, and will include new brands on-site Canali and Officine Generale.

In conjunction with the launch, The Outnet’s resale service, which currently offers customers the opportunity to resell womenswear, will add the option to resell menswear in exchange for store credit with an extra 10 percent incentive or direct bank transfer once sold.

Emma Mortimer, managing director at The Outnet, said: “Over the past 10 years, The Outnet has offered a curated selection of previous-season designer womenswear brands at up to 70 percent off and is extremely excited to be adding menswear into the assortment.

“We have a fantastic selection of brands, including established partners like Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, Sandro, Rag & Bone and Acne Studios. We’re thrilled to launch menswear just in time for the summer season.”