The Ragged Priest opens flagship in London’s West End

The Ragged Priest has unveiled a new flagship store in Seven Dials, its largest location to date.

Located on Neal Street, the West End-based site spans two floors over 975 square feet and offers a range of the brand’s signature collections.

The space itself was designed using salvaged and recycled materials, including a 200-year-old church floor and reimagined Eko-ply features made from recycled plastic, the area’s retail operator Shaftesbury said in a release.

In it, the store consists of a dedicated denim floor showcasing its signature collection, its Cult Classic denim assortment and its trademarked men’s and women’s apparel and accessories lines.

Commenting on the opening, James Cutmore, founder and CEO of the British label, said the store marked a “pivotal moment” for the brand.

Cutmore added: “As champions of subculture and self-expression, sustaining a foothold in vibrant, central London is crucial and Seven Dials provides the ideal location from which to deliver our statement offering to both new and returning customers.”

Its opening follows further retail launches in the area, including that of sustainable fashion brand Dai and art and lifestyle label Adorn the Common.