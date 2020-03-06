The RealReal opens new flagship in San Francisco

The RealReal is growing its presence in San Francisco. The luxury consignment retailer, which does the majority of its business online, has opened its tenth brick-and-mortar store, marking its second location in the northern California city.

Taking up 8,000 square feet of retail space at 253 Post Street, The RealReal's San Francisco flagship features two levels for shopping, a consultation suite for consumers wishing to consign their items and a café.

The store's inventory is organized by categories such as "Stealth Luxury" or "Everyday SF" to directly cater to local consumers. Store visitors can also book personal styling appointments and receive restoration or alteration services at the flagship.

The RealReal currently operates stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas and Washington D.C.