The RealReal opens new store in Miami's Design District

The RealReal, the biggest online marketplace for secondhand luxury goods, has opened a new store in the Design District in Miami, Florida.

The second store to open in Florida, the opening marks TheRealReal’s fourteenth physical store across the United States. Featuring a custom concept that reflects the city’s iconic art deco influence and bright color palette, the new Miami store’s interior also sits in line with The RealReal’s overall approach to luxury resale.

In addition, the new store features natural materials such as responsibly sourced cork flooring and a hand-painted tile mural by artist Cassie Griffin, a nod to the city’s creative energy. Like TheRealReal other physical locations, the 1,972 square foot store offers consignment services, personalized consultations, valuations and convenient drop-off services, helping locals easily consign handbags, fine jewelry, and watches while supporting a circular economy.

“Each of our stores is fully localized, featuring a handpicked assortment that changes almost daily," said Samantha McCandless, chief merchandising officer at The RealReal, in a statement. “We chose Miami because of its active, and growing, customer and consignor base, allowing us to better serve the community with a local store in their neighborhood.”

The new Miami RealReal store is located at 51 NE 40th Street, Miami.