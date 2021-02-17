The Restory and Farfetch team up to launch luxury aftercare service

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch is teaming up with The Restory to power its luxury aftercare service, Farfetch Fix.

The services available will be provided directly by The Restory, who have become known as innovators in luxury aftercare, developing a wide range of techniques to repair and restore shoes, bags and leather goods.

Director of sustainable business at Farfetch, Tom Berry, said of the launch in a statement: “We are delighted to partner with The Restory to offer our customers access to the very best luxury restoration service, with Farfetch Fix.

“Part of the Farfetch ethos is to be the platform for good - championing initiatives that make fashion more sustainable. This partnership with The Restory will allow our customers to cherish their pieces for a little longer and hopefully also make more thoughtful purchases.”

The launch is part of the broader Positively Farfetch strategy, in which the company aims to become the “platform for good in luxury fashion”. By offering luxury aftercare services it hopes that it can help its customers extend the life of their purchases, as well as help to make the industry more sustainable.

At the end of 2020, Farfetch announced ambitious long-term sustainability goals , including a commitment to become “more circular than linear” by 2030, and its partnership with The Restory and launch of Farfetch Fix will “enable the circular economy” and help it meet its target.

The aftercare Farfetch Fix service will allow its customers to repair and revive their existing pieces, rather than automatically looking to buy new ones, explained the luxury platform.

Farfetch states that using the service is easy, with customers able to book a collection for the items they want to be restored directly from within its website. The Restory will then securely transport the items to their London-based atelier, where their team will assess each piece and quote for their recommended services.

Following approval from the customer, The Restory’s team of specialist artisans will begin the required work. Once complete, the items are returned to a preferred address.

Founder and chief executive of The Restory, Vanessa Jacobs, added: “We’ve long drawn inspiration from Farfetch’s mix of excellence, purpose and boldness. To power the new Farfetch Fix platform, and further the mission of more thoughtful consumption on this scale, is the culmination of years of hard work. I’m so proud of this partnership and of my team. Farfetch will help a global community of luxury enthusiasts fall in love with their favourites all over again.”

The Restory was founded in 2017 to provide trusted aftercare services for luxury fashion globally. The tech-enabled service has elevated aftercare to align it with the luxury buying experience. It offers specialist cleaning and repairing scuffs, wear and tear including remaking tabs or loops for handles or buckles, remaking tassels or zip pullers and leather surface and colour restoration.

Images: courtesy of Farfetch/The Restory