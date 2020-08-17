The Restory launches online with Selfridges

Luxury aftercare service The Restory has announced a digital launch with Selfridges following the success of their in-store drop off destinations at Selfridges Oxford Street, Trafford Manchester and Birmingham.

The launch online will allow Selfridges customers to book one of The Restory’s refurbishment and aftercare services from home through the retailer’s website and app, for the items to be securely transported directly to The Restory’s London-based atelier or they can opt to drop the shoes and bags in-store at Selfridges.

All items are then sent to The Restory’s London-based atelier where they are professionally assessed and quoted. Following approval, The Restory’s team begin the required work. When complete, the item is returned, to Selfridges or to a preferred address, locally or internationally.

In addition, The Restory has amplified its permanent destination in-store at Selfridges with an expanded pop-up within the accessories hall from August 17. The pop-up is designed to educate and inspire with a collection of five displays demonstrating the expansive range of aftercare possibilities such as specialised cleaning, hand-stitching, colour and leather restoration, shoe repair and reimagining, where customers can personalise items. The space is both a drop-in destination and a visual storytelling exhibition.

Founder and chief executive of The Restory, Vanessa Jacobs, said of the launch in a statement: “Selfridges is a long-standing sustainability champion. They are one of the few in fashion that have genuinely embraced and elevated new circular models. We look forward to continuing to help bring valuable post-purchase experiences to their clients and increase the longevity of their items.”

Images: courtesy of The Restory