The Row launches first online store with Yoox Net-A-Porter

The Row is heading online.

The critically acclaimed ready-to-wear brand, which is founded by CFDA Award-winning designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is launching its first-ever online store. The Row’s e-commerce store will be powered by Online Flagships Stores department of Yoox Net-A-Porter Group, in an announcement from the online retail company.

According to the announcement, customers will be able to browse and shop complete collections for both womenswear and menswear directly on the new website, launching with the Pre-Fall 2019 collections. In addition, customers can click through a gallery of curated furniture, décor, and jewelry. The online store will offer its services to 69 countries around the world, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, and more.

“Our partnership with Yoox Net-A-Porter Group will allow us to have a direct dialogue with our customers on a global scale,” said The Row’s president David Schulte in a statement. “We have always had a consistent vision to only present our products in the most elevated environments possible and Yoox Net-a-Porter’s technological and logistical expertise will help us achieve this with our site.”

The online retail site carries the same clean, minimalist design that has become the core of The Row, bringing the in-person experience of shopping at The Row stores to customers’ desktops.

“I have followed The Row closely since its launch in 2006 and have always appreciated the talent of its Creative Directors,” said Francesca Tranquilli, the president of Online Flagship Stores at Yoox Net-A-Porter Group in a statement. “When we first spoke about building an online store for their beautiful pieces, I knew it would be a unique undertaking requiring seamless collaboration and deep experience in online luxury.”

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, the creative directors of The Row, recently received their fifth CFDA award for their work on the brand.

Images: Courtesy of Yoox Net-A-Porter Group and The Row