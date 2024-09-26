The Row opens first store in Paris

Luxury house The Row, founded by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, has discreetly opened its first address in Paris. The brand announced the opening of a Parisian boutique via a carousel of images on Instagram, accompanied by a simplified caption, “The Row Paris, 1 Rue du Mont Thabor.”

The post, which includes only two photographs, hints at a space with a warm ambiance. True to the brand’s aesthetic, the store incorporates diffused lighting, natural materials that appear to be raffia, wood and stone, and neutral hues. No clothing or accessories appear or are suggested, leading one to believe that this is more of a design boutique with bohemian influences.

This is The Row's first French store, and although the brand, known for its controlled and unadorned communication, has said little on the subject, the opening marks a new step in its international expansion. The brand only has four other stores of its own: one in London, one in Los Angeles and two in New York.