The Shop at Bluebird unveils details of Covent Garden store

The Shop At Bluebird, Jigsaw’s sister brand, is relocating from Chelsea to the historic Carriage Hall on Covent Garden’s Floral Street, to create a ‘Playground of Wonders’.

Due to open in spring 2018, the new flagship will span 15,000 square feet and will feature a triple-height day-lit atrium, two retail floors and a large restaurant on the upper floor.

The new flagship will see the retailer moving from its inaugural store on the King’s Road, which has been its home for over 10 years, to Floral Street in Covent Garden, in the 19th century Grade II-Listed Carriage Hall, which has been recently converted from office use to create a unique and impressive retail space.

The store is being designed by Dalziel and Pow, and will draw upon the rich heritage of the Victorian architecture, such as archways and beams, while embracing the Art Deco style of the King’s Road venue with draped curtains, rich velvet textures and ornate patterns meet geometric shapes and sweeping curves.

Claire Miles, head of The Shop at Bluebird, said: “For the past twelve years, The Shop at Bluebird has been London’s best keep secret. A place to shop for luxury fashion, contemporary art and industry favourite beauty brands in a setting unlike anywhere else in our city.

“Our success story until now is the foundation of our new home in central London, where we’ll be creating a whole new chapter for the brand and taking experiential retailing to another level.”

David Dalziel, creative director at Dalziel and Pow, added: “The Shop at Bluebird, Carriage Hall, Covent Garden is one of those rare opportunities in retail design – a great site and a brave client who can see the potential in creating a benchmark retail experience.

“The premium brand offer of The Shop at Bluebird is a potent one, helped by the landlord’s ambitions to re-generate the previously quiet ‘back streets’ of Covent Garden. This can become the ‘must-see’ fashion lifestyle store in London.”

Jigsaw will also relocate their existing Long Acre store into Carriage Hall to complete the offer.

Images: courtesy of Dalziel and Pow