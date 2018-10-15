The Springs opens at Thorpe Park Leeds

The Springs, a 350,000 square foot retail and leisure park at Thorpe Park Leeds, has officially opened, featuring fashion retailers H&M, Next, TK Maxx, River Island and Outfit.

Owned by UK and international real estate developer Scarborough International Properties in a joint venture with Legal and General, The Springs retail park is located with dedicated access to Junction 46 of the M1 and has been chosen for the new railway station, ‘East Leeds Parkway’ and associated Park and Ride, connecting Thorpe Park Leeds directly to Leeds city centre in eight minutes.

The retail opening is phase two of the existing Thorpe Park Leeds development that already includes 600,000 square foot of offices, and the mixed-use extension will be followed up with a further 900,000 square foot of office accommodation, 300 new residential homes by Redrow and a 113-acre public park with sports facilities.

Alongside the fashion retail offering, The Springs is also home to M&S Foodhall and Boots, as well as leisure brands including Nando’s, Gino D’Acampo’s My Restaurant and Pure Gym. In addition, there is a 44,000 square foot, 10-screen Odeon cinema that is due to open in spring 2019 located above the boulevard of restaurants within the leisure offering.

Simon Marshall, joint chief executive of Scarborough International Properties, said in a press release: “Similar to prime shopping locations such as Manchester and London where people will continue to visit when they want a variety of choice and big stores, The Springs will provide a fantastic new retail and leisure offering for locals and visitors to Thorpe Park Leeds.”

Rachel Dickie, director of regeneration at Legal and General Capital, added: “The official opening of The Springs is an exciting milestone for Thorpe Park Leeds and establishes it as a unique and progressive mixed-use community, providing jobs, homes and now much sought-after amenities for the East of Leeds. The variety of new brands and choice at the scheme will set a new standard for the area and create a destination that people will want to keep coming back to.”

Further high street leisure and retail occupiers are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

CGI Image: The Springs Thorpe Park Leeds